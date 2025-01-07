Take a look at the new businesses opening at The Bend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in the southwest valley, you are in for a treat. Nine new businesses are opening at The Bend in the months of January and February.

The Bend, located on Sunset Road between Durango Boulevard and Riley Boulevard, aims to be one of the largest dining, entertainment and shopping destinations in the southwest area.

New openings at The Bend

Scattered around Las Vegas, Mothership Coffee opened their newest location on Jan. 4.

The café offers a warm and inviting space for the community to connect, unwind, and enjoy the high-quality coffee experience.

Location: 8740 W. Sunset Rd., Suite F-150

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Contact: 702-209-0387 or through this link

Owned and operated by Las Vegas locals Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill serves traditional Greek cuisine in a fast-casual atmosphere.

From Tzatziki and Hummus to Gyro, Falafel, Souvlaki, Baklava, and much more, it will make its way to The Bend in January. This will mark their eighth location in the valley.

Location: 8730 W. Sunset Rd., Suite G-110

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Contact: 702-330-0760 or through this link

Marafuku Ramen is opening its first location in Nevada this January at The Bend. The restaurant is known for its Tonkotsu ramen.

The space will be opening in January. It will blend modern and traditional elements to create an immersive dining experience.

Location: 8670 W. Sunset Rd., Suite H-120

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Contact: Through this link

Evolve Brewing will be opening a family-friendly brewery featuring a 10-barrel brewing system.

Opening in January, the space will also have dog-friendly outdoor patios.

Each beer is crafted on-site using only malted barley, hops, yeast and pure filtered water.

Location: 8680 W. Sunset Rd., Suite E-100

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Contact: 725-735-5663 or through this link

Sola Salons is opening its 10th location at The Bend. This location features 37 studios with views of the Las Vegas valley and strip.

Opening in January, the studios come complete with our newest design details.

Location: 8680 W. Sunset Rd., Suite E-200

Hours: Varies

Contact: (702) 591-2711 or throughthis link

Founded by long-time locals Kyung and Honey Lee, Union Biscuit is rooted in a commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and a scratch-made philosophy.

When it opens on Feb. 1, the restaurant will offer a range of breakfast options, from comforting staples like scratch-made biscuits and gravy to inventive creations like the okonomiyaki potato cake.

Every dish is crafted to celebrate carefully selected ingredients, drawing inspiration from the diversity of the Las Vegas community.

Location: 8740 W. Sunset Rd., Suite F-100

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Freed’s Bakery, has been serving up scrumptious sweets since 1959.

Open in February, Freed’s Dessert Shop offers an array of decadent pastries, cookies, cake slices, 7-inch round cakes and sheet cakes for all special occasions.

Location: 8730 W. Sunset Rd., Suite G-120

Kintsugi Yoga is opening its second studio in Las Vegas.

This February, the new location will feature two spacious classrooms with mountain views, a state-of-the-art hot room equipped with 10 infrared heaters, secure lockers and a spa-like environment inspired by nature.

Location: 8720 W. Sunset Rd., Suite D-200

Contact: 702-902-7967

Halcyon Health specializes in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for both women and men, focusing on hormone imbalances that can impact your overall health and well-being.

Opening in the spring, Halcyon offers a comprehensive wellness concierge, IV infusion therapy, and contrast therapy with our 190-degree dry heat sauna and 42-degree cold plunge

Location: 8720 W. Sunset Rd., Suite D-225

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Contact: 702-592-8984 or through this link

What's next for The Bend

There are two phases in this development project:

Phase 1: Includes dining and retail establishments including The Great Greek, Mothership Coffee Roasters, Freed's Dessert Shop, Aces & Ales Brewery, Marafuku Ramen, Union Biscuit, Makeshift Union, All Mountain Cyclery, Sola Salons, Killer Whale Creamery, Dinette Luncheonette, St. Felix, Kintsugi Yoga, Halcyon, Metro Pizza, Sunny Times, Sea Ya Soon and Butcher & Thief.

Phase 2: Includes Electric Pickle, a three-acre, 10,000 SF pickleball complex, in addition to The Now Massage, a parking garage and other retail and office tenants.