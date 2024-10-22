Take a class with the Henderson Fire Department that can help you save a life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the first six minutes before the first responders arrive— you are the responder.

The Henderson Fire Department is putting on a free class to provide you with the skills to help save a life.

The "First Six Community Lifesaver Training" will teach you the basics of hands-only CPR, emergency

bleeding control, AED, how to administer Narcan and much more.

The class will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. The class is designed for ages 12 and above.

You can register for the class using this link.