Taiwan's president condemns California church shooting

Jae C. Hong/AP
People pray during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. The vigil was held to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 16:07:49-04

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's president has condemned the shooting at a Taiwanese church in California by a man reportedly driven by hatred of the island, while a lawmaker from her ruling party questioned whether Chinese propaganda was a motivating factor in the violence.

RELATED: Laguna Woods church shooting being called politically motivated hate crime

Tsai's office issued a statement saying she condemned “any form of violence" and asked the island's chief representative in the U.S. to fly to California to assist.

A Taiwanese legislator wrote on Facebook that “ideology has become a reason for genocide" and that the Taiwanese need to “face up to hateful speech and organizations" backed by China's ruling Communist Party. Local media say the suspect, David Chou, was born in Taiwan and had ties to anti-Taiwanese groups backed by China.

