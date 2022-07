LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Taco Bell "Go Mobile" store is now open on the west coast, and it happens to be right here in the valley.

This new location has two drive-thru lanes dedicated to mobile orders and delivery drivers.

According to a press release, the new design makes it an easy and convenient experience for customers who have ordered online.

The Taco Bell "Go Mobile" is at 2224 East Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas.