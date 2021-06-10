SWITCH FLIPPED: Vegas live entertainment support business sees signs of life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is another sign that the pandemic's grip on the economy is loosening as Las Vegas live entertainment and shows make a comeback and the demand for equipment to support the industry is seeing more demand.

Ty Hansen of AV Vegas reports brisk business in the last 30 days.

“A switch was flipped, especially this last week and this week are just insane for us," said Hansen.

The boost in demand followed several months of desperation and concern after COVID safety precautions pulled the plug on most live events, concerts and shows.

“We think in June, this will be the first month we make money instead of lose money, we'll no longer be a nonprofit organization which is exciting since we are a business, to begin with," said Hansen.

Hasen says the calendar is quickly filling with gigs for concerts and shows with even more booking for later this year.

"Right now, it feels like we’re all over the place," said Hansen.

"We went from being bored out of our minds, to being overwhelmed, everyone went from complaining of having nothing to do to now, can we get a day off," added Hansen.

There are even more signs that big things are on the horizon as parts of the skeleton that will become the main stages for Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas have arrived at Hansen's warehouse.

The Life is Beautiful festival is set to return on Sept. 17.

The growth in business is welcomed but Hansen says the pandemic's pain may be permanent for some businesses.

"There is a labor shortage, I think it’s affecting a lot of different businesses in our industry, even some of the most talented people, they moved on to another industry where they could find work and they may not come back,” said Hansen adding some talented people will not be returning.

The skill-heavy industry relies upon highly trained individuals for sound, lighting and huge technical setups like TV monitor walls, stages and other structures.

Hansen says the company has even tried to keep pace with wages by offering up to $20 per hour for people with little or no experience.

“We’ve been able to, through a lot of perseverance and a strong effort in the company, to pull in all the hands we need to do these big events but it takes phone calls and banging down doors and everyone just waking up at oh my goodness we’re back. “