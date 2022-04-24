Swimmer lacerated by boat propeller on the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu, police say

KTNV — According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, a swimmer was hit by a boat propeller and consequently got several lacerations to his abdomen after moving a boat off shallow water on Saturday.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu after reports of a male who was struck by a boat propeller.

During the investigation by the police, they said that the boat was stuck on shallow water. Multiple people from the boat went into the water in attempt to push the boat into deeper water. The attempt was successful.

The operator of the boat began to go in reverse when they thought the boat was in neutral, according to the police. The boat was moving towards a male who was swimming in the water who was trying to get back on the boat by its rear ladder. This was when the propeller struck him, causing significant lacerations to his abdomen.

Police said that operator inexperience seems to a factor, with impairment not suspected.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition according to police.

This incident continues to be under investigation by the department.