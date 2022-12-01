SWAT, When is their response needed?

LAS VEGAS — For two years, retired Las Vegas Metro SWAT Lieutenant William Huddler led some of the most unpredictable police calls in the valley.

Huddler says the Las Vegas SWAT team is one of the busiest in the country.

SWAT, or Special Weapons and Tactics Teams get the call to respond to a variety of different high level situations including search warrants and barricades.

Huddler says when the Patrol Officers responding don't have the ability to get close to situations, SWAT is called in. Huddler says, SWAT is the ultimate tool to deescalate situations for police agencies.

While every agency nationwide has different training for their SWAT teams, the cost of using a SWAT team also varies, Huddler says, ‘On average lets say in the middle Of the night it can run from 2000-8000$ but every situation is different.”

The national publication The Economist, says the Nationwide SWAT teams respond to roughly 50,000 situations a year.

According Huddler in 2019... Metro's SWAT team responded to 360 search warrants, 60 barricades, 8 hostage rescues and one active shooter.