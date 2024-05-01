SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas valley ends with suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after a standoff with police in a parking lot near Flamingo Road and the 215 beltway on Wednesday afternoon.

In an initial statement about the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated the man was suspected in a shooting.

Officers found him sitting in a vehicle in the 9600 block of West Flamingo Road just after 1:30 p.m. They say he refused to exit the vehicle, prompting police to notify SWAT and crisis negotiators.

After a standoff that lasted a few hours, the man was taken into custody. Police noted no injuries were reported in relation to the standoff.

"This is still an ongoing investigation," a Metro spokesperson concluded.

As of this report, authorities had not released specifics about the incident that led up to the standoff.