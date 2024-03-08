SWAT standoff in Henderson: Man 'on top of' business, 'damaging property'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Eastern and Serence avenues in Henderson during a SWAT standoff on Friday morning.

Officers responded at 6:20 a.m. to a report of "a suspicious person, on top of one of the businesses, and damaging property," according to a statement from Henderson police.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

"This is an active incident with no further information to provide at this time," a spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story.

