Watch Now
Local News

Actions

SWAT standoff in Henderson: Man 'on top of' business, 'damaging property'

Police lights
Scripps News
Police lights
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 12:35:16-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Eastern and Serence avenues in Henderson during a SWAT standoff on Friday morning.

Officers responded at 6:20 a.m. to a report of "a suspicious person, on top of one of the businesses, and damaging property," according to a statement from Henderson police.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

"This is an active incident with no further information to provide at this time," a spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH