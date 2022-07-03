SWAT situation in Las Vegas neighborhood, suspect refused to exit house

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News received information from a caller in Whitney saying that there was a possible SWAT situation near Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street Sunday afternoon.

13 Action News sent a crew to the area where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicles were on scene near 5200 Mineral Lake Drive.

We later received information from police saying that officers were responding to a home on the listed street after reports that one of the occupants inside was involved with an earlier event which involved them pointing a firearm at another person.

Officers determined that the suspect of that event was inside and attempted to establish a dialogue for a peaceful resolution with the suspect exiting.

The suspect refused to exit, and SWAT responded to de-escalate the situation. Nevertheless, all occupants in the home exited and detectives are on-scene investigating.

No injuries were reported according to police, and roads should be open again.