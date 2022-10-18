Watch Now
SWAT, crisis negotiators called out for suspected drunk semi-truck driver in east Las Vegas

KTNV
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were able to take a semi-truck driver into custody after a standoff on Cheyenne Avenue.

As of 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Metro officials reported the driver was in custody.

Both directions of Cheyenne Avenue from Walnut Road to Lamb Boulevard would remain closed while first responders clear the scene, police said.

The incident began at approximately 8:16 a.m., when police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck. Police described the driver as "suicidal" and said they were refusing to exit the vehicle.

Citizens were advised to avoid the area.

