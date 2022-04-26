Suspicious device found in Boulder City, houses evacuated

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Some Boulder City residents were asked to evacuate their houses on Monday according to a tweet sent out from Boulder City after a suspicious device was found that experts believe is a very old military-grade device.

Around 5pm, local children were playing in the desert on the northeast side of the community, when they found a suspicious device. They brought the device to a nearby house and called Boulder City Police and Fire. Firefighters requested the bomb squad from Las Vegas; (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NiXwWxc5V0 — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) April 26, 2022

Firefighters requested the bomb squad from Las Vegas. Their experts believe that the device is a very old military-grade explosive. Three houses have been evacuated, and experts from Nellis Air Force Base are responding.