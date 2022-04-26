Watch
Local News

Actions

Suspicious device found in Boulder City, houses evacuated

Police
FILE
Police
Posted at 7:49 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 22:49:58-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Some Boulder City residents were asked to evacuate their houses on Monday according to a tweet sent out from Boulder City after a suspicious device was found that experts believe is a very old military-grade device.

The tweet says around 5 p.m., children were playing in the desert when they found a suspicious device. They brought the device to a nearby house and called Boulder City Police and Fire.

Firefighters requested the bomb squad from Las Vegas. Their experts believe that the device is a very old military-grade explosive. Three houses have been evacuated, and experts from Nellis Air Force Base are responding.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH