Suspected shoplifter shot while leaving Vegas store with several items

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected shoplifter is in critical condition at an area hospital after police say he was confronted and shot while leaving a store, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It happened near 800 Decatur Blvd. around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. A person was spotted leaving a store with several stolen items, police say. Police would not release the name of the store but did say the crime happened in the parking lot.



Another person confronted and shot the shoplifter.

The victim suffered massive head trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Las Vegas police say they are investigating several leads.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

