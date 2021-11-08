Watch
Local News

Actions

Suspected DUI driver causes 3 crashes, traffic congestion on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Strip

items.[0].videoTitle
Several crashes caused a major slowdown on Interstate 15 through the resort corridor early Monday morning.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:21:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several crashes involving the same vehicle caused a major slowdown on Interstate 15 through the resort corridor early Monday morning.

Authorities say a Toyota SUV collided with a vehicle on I-15 northbound near Spring Mountain Road just after 5 a.m. and the SUV then took off but then crashed into a marked Las Vegas police vehicle near Sahara Avenue.

TRAFFIC: Current Las Vegas traffic reports

The Toyota then again fled from that crash scene only to collide into a median on the highway a short time later before catching fire.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was believed to be impaired but no injuries were initially reported in any of the crashes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH