Suspected DUI driver causes 3 crashes, traffic congestion on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several crashes involving the same vehicle caused a major slowdown on Interstate 15 through the resort corridor early Monday morning.

Authorities say a Toyota SUV collided with a vehicle on I-15 northbound near Spring Mountain Road just after 5 a.m. and the SUV then took off but then crashed into a marked Las Vegas police vehicle near Sahara Avenue.

The Toyota then again fled from that crash scene only to collide into a median on the highway a short time later before catching fire.

We captured a car erupting in flames on I-15 NB at Sahara. The far right lanes are blocked. Traffic is still passing by on the left. Use caution and take Frank Sinatra to MLK if you plan to head NB. pic.twitter.com/hxiQYlHonQ — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) November 8, 2021

Police say the driver of the Toyota was believed to be impaired but no injuries were initially reported in any of the crashes.