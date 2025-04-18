Suspect taken into custody after hours-long barricade off Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have taken the person of interest into custody after a barricade near Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

Here's video from the scene taken earlier today:

Police working barricade off Boulder Highway

The barricade stemmed from a robbery that happened near Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway just after 11 p.m. Thursday in which the suspect stole a vehicle at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During the investigation, the stolen vehicle was located in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway.

Authorities traced the suspect to an apartment where the person was refusing to exit.

As of 10:45 a.m., SWAT has arrived on scene and shut down Nellis Boulevard from Flamingo Road north to Pueblo Del Sol.