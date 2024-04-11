Watch Now
Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation near Palace Station

Barricade - 4/11/24
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 18:24:45-04

3:25 p.m - Las Vegas police said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

1:30 p.m. - Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area while they respond to a barricade situation.

According to police, the incident started at 9:42 a.m. in the 2700 block of Wyandotte Street.

Police said they received a call involving a wanted suspect.

SWAT and CNT units are responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

However, law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area and find other routes.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we receive more information.

