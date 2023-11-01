Suspect shot, hospitalized after 'pointing firearm' at Nye County deputies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been hospitalized after Nye County deputies shot him for "pointing a firearm" at them on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received initial reports of a "suicidal individual" armed with a handgun at approximately 12:40 p.m. and responded to the area of Simkins and Blagg.

After deputies attempted to talk with the individual, the suspect reportedly "pointed his firearm" in the direction of the officers.

One deputy discharged their weapon at the suspect, striking him. According to Nye County, medical aid was rendered to the suspect at the scene. He was transported to the hospital.

"Further details will be provided within 72 hours," deputies noted in a statement to Channel 13.