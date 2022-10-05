Watch Now
Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard

Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 21:32:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Malik Price, 27, has been identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as striking another man in the head with a brick, killing him.

LVMPD says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers found Price in the area of the crime and transported him to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

