Suspect in Reno casino shooting dies overnight, police confirm

RENO (KTNV) — The suspect in the shooting at a Reno casino has died, authorities confirmed.

The Sparks Police Department announced Wednesday morning that 26-year-old Dakota Hawver was pronounced dead overnight.

Hawver was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police.

Investigators have found no connections between Hawver and the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, according to police in the neighboring town of Sparks who are leading the investigation. They said the motive is still unknown.

Three people have died from the shooting, including two men in town celebrating a bachelor party.

Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 33 years old and from Southern California, were fatally shot from behind while waiting in the casino's valet area for a ride to the airport, officials said. They had been visiting with a group of friends for a bachelor party.

The third victim, 66-year-old Angel Martinez, was driving his car through the parking lot when he was shot and killed by the suspect, who had been hiding behind a parked vehicle, police said.

WATCH | Learning more about the victims of the Reno shooting

Learning more about the victims of the Reno shooting

Two other people wounded in Monday's shooting remained hospitalized but were expected to make a full recovery, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators determined Hawver used multiple magazines and fired approximately 80 rounds from a 9mm handgun that he had legally purchased two years ago. He has no criminal record and no history of mental health problems, officials said Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday, when the gunman walked up to the valet area, pulled out the gun and pointed it at a group of people, police said. His weapon initially malfunctioned, but he was quickly able to get it to shoot multiple times before running through the parking lot, where he encountered an armed casino security guard.

The gunman opened fire on the guard, who returned fire as the shooter fled again before being shot by police and arrested, police said Monday.

In addition to those who were killed and the people taken to the hospital, three others were treated for minor injuries at the casino, according to Devon Reese, chair of the Board of Health in northern Nevada. One person was grazed by a bullet on their pinky finger, one was treated for severe anxiety and one was injured while running, he said Monday.

Sparks Police asks that anyone who may have been a witness to Monday's incident or has any information about the incident to contact Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225.

A report by the Associated Press contributed to this story.

