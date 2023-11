LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody following a barricade situation that began in the central Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

Metro police said the situation, which took place in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, appeared to be "domestic violence-related." The barricade began around 7:07 a.m. and ended around 1:50 p.m.

Police say roads surrounding the area will be reopened within the next 30 minutes.