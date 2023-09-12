Watch Now
Suspect barricades themself near University Center Drive and Flamingo

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 15:51:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police, SWAT, and negotiators are on the scene of a barricade on Tuesday afternoon.

This is in the 4000 block of University Center Drive, which is near East Flamingo Avenue.

According to police, a wanted suspect is refusing to exit a structure at that location.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been released, as of 12:35 p.m.

Channel 13 is on the scene and streaming live at ktnv.com/live2. We will provide more updates as they come in.

