Suspect barricades himself inside apartment complex east of Las Vegas Strip

crime scene tape
Posted at 3:53 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 18:58:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area after a suspect barricades himself inside an apartment east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, at 11:12 a.m., detectives were conducting an "investigative follow-up" while looking for a wanted suspect in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, which is near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street.

Police said they found the suspect inside a nearby apartment where he has barricaded himself.

LVMPD Swat and Crisis Negotiators are at the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.

As of 4 p.m., no additional details have been released.

