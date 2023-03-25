Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man inside Tahoe Hard Rock Casino, KOLO reports

STATELINE, Nev. (KTNV) — A suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon following a fatal shooting of a man in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Lake Tahoe, KOLO reports.

Authorities with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing to address the shooting that led to the casino lockdown on Saturday morning. During the briefing, Sheriff Dan Coverly said the suspect, Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and the victim, Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, met at a casino bar at about 2 a.m. and appeared to spend several hours together.

KOLO reports that casino security video showed the suspect and victim getting into an argument, during which Delgado pulled out a gun and shot Reyes Garcia just after 8 a.m.

Sheriff Coverly said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle with Delgado and Savannah RacquelTautaupale, 26, inside and both were taken into custody later that morning.

Court records show that Delgado was booked for open murder and Tautaupale was booked for driving under the influence.