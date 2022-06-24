LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the theft and death of a 10-year-old bulldog in North Las Vegas.

Diego Gonzalez, 36, is facing charges of grand larceny and willful or malicious torture of an animal after stealing Bamboo the bulldog from a home on June 6.

Surveillance video shows that Bamboo was in his yard this evening he disappeared. Men from a flooring company working next door were seen taking Bamboo, putting him in their truck, and driving away.

The next day on June 7, Bamboo’s lifeless body was found in the southwest part of the valley, far from where he lived.

Gonzalez was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, but the appearance was canceled. He posted a $3,000 bond and has since been released from the Clark County Detention Center. He is set to appear in court again in July.

Bamboo’s parents are waiting for the results of a necropsy.