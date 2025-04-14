Suspect arrested in connection to man found burned, dead near Las Vegas railroad tracks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a man found burned and dead near downtown Las Vegas.

The initial call came in around 7:43 a.m. April 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and reported a man near the railroad tracks in the 1500 block of A Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from apparent burns.

During the investigation, authorities identified 33-year-old Antonio Telford Jr. as a suspect. Telford was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.