Suspect arrested following altercation, fatal shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection to an altercation turned deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to Metro, 28-year-old Tyler Knocke was arrested on Friday, Nov. 17, and identified as the suspected shooter in the case. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder.

Metro dispatchers received initial reports about the shooting on Nov. 11, 2023, around 11:21 p.m. Officers arriving in the 5200 block of Silverheart Avenue located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the street.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The investigation by the LVMPD determined the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual — now identified as Knocke — when he was shot.

Knocke also would flee the scene before the officers' arrival.