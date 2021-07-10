Watch
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations

Noah Berger/AP
Firefighter Kyle Jacobson monitors the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 12:02:02-04

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber has prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community.

The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada.

Across the state line, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office asked people to evacuate a section of Rancho Haven, north of Reno. Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona and Idaho.

Authorities say fire conditions are tough as a heatwave engulfs the region, promising triple-digit temperatures in many areas through the weekend.

