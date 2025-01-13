Surgeon General proposes cancer warning labels for alcoholic drinks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you enjoy a cocktail or not, getting a drink in Las Vegas is part of the culture. But a new proposal from the U.S. Surgeon General could bring a stark reminder about the health risks associated with drinking.

The Surgeon General is calling for mandatory cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages, igniting debates about the impact this could have on health awareness, consumer habits, and the alcohol industry, especially in a city like Las Vegas.

Under the proposal, labels on bottles and cans would highlight the connection between alcohol and cancer. Health experts see the move as a necessary step toward informing the public. But some drinkers and those in the alcohol industry are skeptical of its potential impact.

Las Vegas resident Maria Lopez, a longtime social drinker, isn’t worried about the warnings.

“Cancer can be anywhere, and I believe in moderation,” she said.

At 61 years old, Lopez says she’s in good health and has been drinking moderately throughout her adult life.

When asked if a cancer warning label would change her habits, she responded, “It wouldn’t stop me from enjoying a drink now and then.”

Health experts, however, warn that even moderate alcohol consumption carries risks.

Dr. Fadi Braiteh, an oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, emphasizes the danger lies in consistent drinking—even at low levels.

“One drink a day, or even less than two drinks, can already put you at high risk. The risk increases as consumption grows,” Dr. Braiteh explained.

According to Dr. Braiteh, alcohol-related cancer deaths in the United States total about 20,000 annually, surpassing the 13,000 deaths caused by alcohol-related car crashes.

“Alcohol kills more people through cancer than car crashes,” he said.

While the proposal aims to raise awareness, its impact on Las Vegas’ alcohol-driven economy remains unclear.

Dr. Braiteh believes the policy may not have immediate effects but could influence consumer habits in the long term.

“This is more a policy that can take generations to affect how people behave,” he said.

For now, drinkers like Lopez say they’ll continue to enjoy their cocktails in moderation while acknowledging the risks.

“I understand if you’re an alcoholic and drinking every day, you can develop cancer. But having a drink once in a while is not bad,” Lopez said.

The Surgeon General’s proposal still requires legislative approval, but it has already sparked widespread conversation online and in the media.

For more details about the Surgeon General’s advisory and how alcohol can impact your health, click here.