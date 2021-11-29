Supply chain shortages lead to an increase in "out of stock" messages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s the busiest online shopping day of the year- Cyber Monday. Local retailers are hoping to get another big boost in business for the shopping holiday.

This Cyber Monday is projected to be the busiest yet. Americans are expected to spend 10.2 to 11.3 billion dollars on deals. An Adobe Analytics report says “out of stock” messages are up 124% compared to before the pandemic.

Experts say you should have a list ready and make a game plan to act fast when you find the item you’re shopping for because there will likely be shortages in inventory.

The supply chain issues also lead to higher costs and longer waits for products for business owners. Even though retailers are experiencing higher costs, they still have to compete to get a share of everyone’s wallet this holiday season.