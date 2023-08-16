Superzoo convention brings epicenter of pet industry to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Superzoo convention welcomes business owners and pet enthusiasts to explore latest industry trends.

From August 16 -18, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center transforms into the epicenter of the pet industry, hosting the Superzoo convention.

The event brings together 20,000 pet industry entrepreneurs to explore offerings from 1,100 exhibitors.

One innovative example of this is West Paw's creation—a board game designed for dogs to actively participate in.

"What we find is the mental stimulation is really important for dogs. We focus a lot on athletic stimulation, like getting the dog to run and fetch. That's important too, however mental stimulation is better for dogs," says CEO and Founder of West Paw, Spencer Williams.

Christine Johnson, a spokesperson for the Superzoo says the event helps pet industry entrepreneurs advance their products to meet future demands.

“One of the key trends that we have our eyes on is that pet parents is treating their animals more and more like the family. which means involving them in fun activities with the family. also taking their health more seriously. so we’re a lot of food trends,” says Johnson.