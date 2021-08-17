SuperZoo convention begins at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The largest pet trade show in the US has filled the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center for the first time in two years after being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The convention was set to offer three days worth of business to business opportunities, educational seminars, and cutting edge technology and inventions on display for the thousands of attendees and roughly 1,100 exhibitors signed up to participate.

Exhibitors cover nearly every corner of the pet care industry including grooming, manufacturing, pet services, gifts, veterinarians, and more.

SuperZoo is a business only trade show, and isn't open to the general public.