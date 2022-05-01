Superbowl winning player reflects on not being drafted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the 2020 NFL Draft John Molchan was hopeful for a phone call that never came.

From being undrafted to now being part of a team that's won a Super Bowl, John is a reminder that at the end of the day, it's the belief in yourself that's most important.

KTNV's Tina Nguyen interviewed Molchon. The full interview can be seen below.

Tina: We're here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman, John Molchon. John, we're out here on some very familiar grounds for you. What kind of memories come back to you when you're out here on this football field?

John: So many memories talking about the 2014 state championship and even my last game here versus Desert Pines and verse Tony, which I think you talk to you just a lot of really good memories and just such a good time and so many good coaches that helped develop me.

Tina: What was growing up like in Las Vegas?

Jonh: I loved it Summerlin area was very beautiful. You know, Red Rock Casino, we had the food court bowling alley, the arcade things that people don't think about.

Tina: Reflect with me on your draft process. What was preparing for the draft like for you?

John: it was one of the best times of my life. I just got to focus on myself and my improvement, just kind of like right now in the offseason. That's why it's so awesome. Well, know that a lot of dreams do come true during the draft. But the other side of it is that some guys don't hear their names get called. You've been in that position before. So what's your advice to the guys that are in the waiting, be patient and believe in yourself. I'd say there's a lot of stress on that day, the draft day because everyone's wondering when you're gonna when your name is gonna get called and you really can't control as I say just control you can control believing yourself because you got it.

Tina: Well, John, as we approach the end zone right here to the guys that you know are going to have their NFL dreams come true. What's your message to them?

John: My message to them is just enjoy the process. Make the most out of it and just be positive because it's gonna be super fun. It's gonna be great.

Tina: Thank you so much for your time.

John went undrafted in 2020 and that was the same year he got that chance to be part of the 2020 Super Bowl-winning team with Tampa.

Not too bad for your first year in the league!