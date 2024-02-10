Super Babies! Southern Hills Hospital gets in the Super Bowl weekend spirit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is officially Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas and one local hospital is getting into the spirit with a baby photoshoot.

The Southern Hills Hospital NICU babies were dressed up in football-themed outfits including mini versions of players, fans, referees, and even a Taylor Swift.

"These precious images showcase these little fighters' resilience as they join in on the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl," said a representative with Southern Hills.

Twins Felicity and George are our Swiftie and Travis Kelce, Austin is our little 49er, Camila is the cutest fan in the stands, Juan is our tiny referee, and Rome is our little football, they said in a Saturday release.

Hospital staff hopes to encourage the health and wellbeing of these "little fighters' resilience" with some extra attention and fun.