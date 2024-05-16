Watch Now
Sunset Station casino unveils enhanced STN Sportsbook in Henderson

Sunset Station is celebrating the grand opening of its renovated STN Sportsbook. Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins has more.
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 16, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Sunset Station Casino in Henderson celebrated the grand opening of its revamped STN Sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new sportsbook features a 150-foot LED screen wall, VIP seating, lounge areas, and a bar.

Former Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum marked the occasion by placing the first bet.

General Manager and Vice President Jordan Seager says the casino has the best neighborhood bar in the valley.

"For the community we’ve been a part of for 27 years, Henderson is our home and we’re excited to give guests an amazing experience," Seager said.

For more information on the STN Sportsbook, interested parties can visit https://www.sunsetstation.com/.

