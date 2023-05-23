Sunset Park visitors concerned over dead fish

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors at Sunset Park are expressing concern after witnessing what they call an alarming amount of dead fish floating at the surface of the park's pond.

"There were literally hundreds of dead fish floating," said Las Vegas resident Frank Brick.

Brick visits Sunset Park every day and says what he saw on Sunday was disturbing.

"This pound was absolutely filthy yesterday," said Brick.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, a total of 119 trout carcasses have been removed from Sunset Lake over the last three days.

"We time our stocking activity to end in mid-March. That usually gives fisherman enough time to catch most if not all the trout and sometimes we do have remaining fish and that seems to be the case this time," said Public Affairs Officer Doug Nielsen.

Nielsen says the pond was stocked with thousands of Rainbow Trout in mid-March and since they're cold-water fish, the ones that weren't caught are now dying because of the warmer temperatures. He says while it doesn't happen every year it's common for trout to die in late spring and early summer months.

"I just think that it is important for us to understand that we live in the Mojave desert and the Mojave desert is a harsh environment. The trout stocking activity during the winter months is to provide fishing opportunities for people who live here in the valley," said Nielsen.

For fisherman Michael Duran, while he says he's noticed the lack of fish, he still enjoys the peaceful hobby.

"I haven't caught anything, it's just a place I come to relax. Sunset Park has been really good for people who jog and bring their kids. I love coming here," said Duran.

Nielsen also says while Sunset Lake has not been tested yet he says the county is getting ready to stock the lake with catfish which is warm-water fish.

