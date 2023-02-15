Sunrise, Southern Hills Hospital share pictures of NICU babies on Valentine's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital and Sunrise Children's Hospital NICU shared pictures of newborns dressed as cupids to celebrate Valentine's Day!

"Babies in the largest, most comprehensive NICU in Nevada celebrate their first Valentine's Day," said Marissa Mussi.

Sunrise Children's Hospital NICU Sunrise Children's Hospital NICU - Valentine's Day

At Southern Hills Hospital, they shared pictures of some of their "tiniest patients."

In a press release, the hospital provided the names of some of the newborns such as Jiri, Jovannie, Regnar and Marcel.

The hospital said Jovannie is their "tiniest cupid" weighing in at just over four pounds when he was born.

"The Southern Hills Hospital Women's services team helps get this little set up done, and say they love to do it to make days like this extra special for those in the hospital."

