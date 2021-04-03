Sunrise Hospital asked to pay back more than $23M to Medicare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas hospital is being asked to pay back more than $23 million to Medicare.

A routine federal audit found Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center did not fully comply with billing requirements and was overpaid by Medicare.

Federal authorities found errors in 54 of the 100 reviewed patient and outpatient claims.

According to the audit, the Office of the Inspector General selected a random sample of claims from January 2017 through December 2018.

13 Action News has reached out to Sunrise Hospital for comment and has yet to hear back.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

