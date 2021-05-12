Sun safety tips for your skin during Vegas summer months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures in the valley will climb into the 90s this week.

If you want to enjoy the heat, make sure you and your family use sun protection.

That's not the only protection thought as you can also use shades and sunglasses.

One dermatologist says when it comes to sunscreen you want a higher SPF but once you get to SPF 50 its all fairly equal.

Make sure you use enough to cover your body including your neck, ears, and feet.

And while spray sunscreens are convenient there are downsides.

The doctor says there's a danger of breathing in the spray's aerosols and it may not provide full coverage.