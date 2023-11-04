Summerlin woman angry after Amazon driver apparently urinates in her yard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Summerlin homeowner said her security footage caught the moments before and after an Amazon delivery driver urinated in her front yard.

For weeks, Val Williams said a stench was coming from her front yard and that’s why she repositioned one of her surveillance cameras.

On Monday night, the footage she caught shocked her.

“I expect dogs to pee outside,” said Williams. “I don’t expect human beings to pee outside.”

The footage appears to show a man in an Amazon uniform heading toward Williams’ property. Williams said she doesn’t order packages from the company and the driver was actually delivering to a neighbor.

About a minute later, you can see the man walking back towards the Amazon delivery van while pulling up his pants.

Soon after, Williams stepped outside and took a picture of an apparent urine stain in her front yard.

“He had peed all over the house and the water hose,” said Williams. “I felt violated. I was disappointed and felt angry.”

Right away, Williams contacted Amazon and the company’s local delivery service partner IBR Logistics.

The owner of IBR Logistics told Williams over text:

“We are contacting companies right now to come disinfect the area. I do apologize for this happening.”

When Channel 13 tried calling the owner of IBR Logistics, she hung up.

IBR Logistics told Williams the company had fired that driver and there have been similar complaints about the same driver.

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll also confirmed the driver is no longer delivering for Amazon.

But Williams said her intention was never to get the driver fired.

“I didn’t want this guy to lose his job,” said Williams. “I just wanted to let someone know so that they could let him know this is not behavior becoming of a human being.”

Carroll gave us this statement on behalf of Amazon:

“This is an unfortunate incident, and the driver is no longer delivering for Amazon. Our Delivery Service Partners encourage their drivers to take the time they need for breaks in between stops, providing a list within the Amazon Delivery app of nearby restroom facilities and gas stations, and building in time on routes to use the restroom or take longer breaks.”

But some Amazon drivers claim “inhumane conditions” prevent them from stopping at a bathroom to take a break, according to a class action lawsuit filed in Colorado earlier this year.

The lawsuit alleges “Amazon’s work quotas and extensive workplace surveillance cause devastating human costs to delivery drivers who are forced to suffer degrading experiences like urinating in bottles, defecating in the back of delivery vehicles, or holding their urine to the point of risking harm to their health, including urinary tract infections.”

It goes on to say Amazon’s delivery vans “frequently smell of urine” because bottles of urine often spill on the floor of the vans.

Williams has a message for Amazon.

“Do better,” Williams said. “You’re one of the top companies in the world. What that means is providing your workers with decency and the ability to do what is our human biological functions using the bathroom. These people work hard.”