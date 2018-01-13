Summerlin neighborhood most connected on Nextdoor app

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - More and more neighborhoods around the valley are using the Nextdoor app to keep their neighbors safe and informed.

One of them, Ashton Park, near the 215 and Alta in Summerlin is the most Nextdoor-friendly neighborhood in the valley.

Of the 130 homes in their subdivision, 77% of them use the app. Kendra Doyle, with their neighborhood watch group says she started knocked on her neighbors doors to get them to join.

Doyle says their neighborhood already has a strong sense of community to begin with. Everyone knows each others' names, and people introduce themselves when new neighbors move in.

They say the app has allowed them not just to keep up with neighborhood events but also warn about coyotes, and even fight crime - from car break-ins to people trying to open doors to homes.

"It's a great tool rather than just emailing out as a neighborhood watch, we're all able to work together,' Doyle says.

There are more than 900 different neighborhoods and subdivisions that are on the Nextdoor app.