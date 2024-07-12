Summerlin Hospital recovering after A/C outage

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. — Officials with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center say the A/C is now working.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

Efforts are underway at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center to restore air conditioning after a circuit breaker failed, causing several areas of the hospital to lose A/C.

According to the hospital, a new 800-amp breaker arrived this afternoon to replace the broken unit. Multiple A/C units were brought in to cool down patients. Hospital officials say it will take about an hour for impacted areas to cool down.

"As part of our emergency management measures, we took immediate action to place the hospital on divert for EMS traffic out of an abundance of caution," the hospital sid in a news release. "We are still caring for any walk-in patients who need emergency care. The AC is working in the emergency department and we urge residents to not delay seeking medical care."

The hospital also postponed certain procedures, which will be rescheduled.

The hospital pointed out this issue stems from a circuit breaker and not a failed generator. The backup generator is working, the hospital says.

"We are thankful to our Engineering team who helped us quickly secure and install the necessary equipment, and even more thankful for our incredible patients, families and visitors who weathered the storm with us, and our staff, physicians and volunteers who kept patient care and patient safety at the forefront of their actions today," the hospital stated.

