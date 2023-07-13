Summer slime pushes kids to complete Library District reading challenge

In the final chapter of the Library District’s Summer Challenge 2023, the Whitney branch is upping the ante to push kids to complete the online reading completion that wraps up at the end of the month. If at least 300 kids log enough points to complete the challenge, branch manager Billy Allen will let the kids dunk him in the slime tank at a back-to-school resource fair on July 29.

“They're already getting incentives as far as the Summer Reading Challenge as far as winning tickets to the NBA Summer League, the Neon Museum, so it's all about inspiring a community,” Allen said. “The kids are coming in saying, 'We're going to slime you Mr. Billy!’”

The slime dunk tank idea comes as the Whitney Library branch wraps up its Summer Space Slime Sundays Series. Children and teens create and play with themed slime while learning about science and space. The final slime session is Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Whitney Library located at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. in the Story Room. Space is limited. Tickets will be handed out starting at 2:30 p.m. An additional session will be offered at 3:30 p.m. if the program is full.