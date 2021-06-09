Summer camps adjust activities to meet new CDC guidelines for kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Frisbee, dodge ball and other sports are activities kids will get to play this year at summer camps across Las Vegas, but the itineraries they might remember before the pandemic will not be scheduled. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for children attending summer camps.

The summer camp at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Pavillion Center Drive in Las Vegas, is one of those camps adhering to the updated coronavirus guidelines.

"We have a variety of guest speakers, special events and activities," said Nicole Koerwitz, Center Coordinator. "We just aren't leaving our facilities, we're bringing them in."

Canceling field trips is just one of the changes the summer camp is making. The new CDC guidelines states there's no need for masking or social distancing if everyone at the camp is vaccinated.

Under the new guidelines, kids can sing, play sports and participate in other activities mask-free if they've had their COVID-19 shot.

The CDC also says vaccination eliminates the need for screening and testing.

The Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for kids 12 and up, therefore summer camps operated by the City of Las Vegas will require all children under the age of 12 to wear masks.

Camp coordinators still believe they will offer kids a wholesome summer camp experience. They hope to get back to the basics of camp and focus on Planet Play.

"That social-emotional learning that they just lost not being in school, and being able to play and be together, is our main focus this year," Koerwitz said. "Each one of our camps do have STEM components so there is additional things that we’re doing, but this year we are absolutely focusing on play."

Summer camps hosted by the City of Las Vegas will run Monday through Friday until August 6. For more information to register children, click here.