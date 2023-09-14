Suicide Prevention Week: 988 Lifeline adds ASL services for hearing impaired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in July 2022, more than 5.5 million calls, texts and chats were answered. The volume is a 40% increase since the hotline switched from a 10-digit telephone number to 988. This year, the lifeline is expanding its operations to provide service to deaf and hard-of-hearing callers.

"If a deaf person decides that they would rather text, that’s great. They have that resource available," signed Olivia Stein, Director of Videophone Crisis Line Services with DeafLead, a crisis hotline for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. "But what about the deaf person who wants to sign because they want to express that way? That could be a barrier. So that’s where having the videophone is a great option. Seeing the launch of that is really exciting."

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Health and Human Services will launch the video call option. An ASL caller can soon video phone the 988 hotline to communicate directly with a trained life counselor. Right now, deaf callers seeking support can click on the ASL NOW button on 988lifeline.org.

Studies have shown higher levels of depression among deaf individuals compared to their hearing-able counterparts. The suicide rate within the deaf community is disproportionate to the general population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide as the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-14 and 25-34 years old. In 2021, more than 12 million people experienced serious thoughts of suicide, more than 3 million of whom were teenagers. Researchers have found that after speaking with a crisis counselor, callers are less likely to feel depressed, suicidal and overwhelmed, and they are more likely to feel hopeful.

The American Sign Language service will be one of the 240 languages offered through the 988 lifeline.