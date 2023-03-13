Subject acted erratic with a sword, deemed 'unstable' by police and taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they took a subject who was acting erratic with a sword into custody Sunday night.

Police said multiple residents near the 6100 block of Whispering Sands Drive reported a subject outside with a sword Sunday around 4 p.m. This is near the area of W. Grand Teton Drive and N. Jones Boulevard.

When police arrived, they determined that the subject was "unstable."

Officers were able to take the subject into custody safely. However, the subject has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

KTNV will provide updates on this incident as they become available.