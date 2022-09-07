Study shows sharp rise in women making sports bets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official NFL season kicks off on Thursday and resort owners are betting on a big win for Las Vegas.

Derek Stevens, owner of Circa Resort & Casino, says they are sold out this weekend. Circa is home of the world’s largest sportsbook, which Stevens says was a packed house for the start of college football.

A study by Global Wireless Solutions shows more women are joining the sports betting world than ever before. Women on sports betting apps jumped 115% from 2020 to 2021 with an addition of 4.6 million female users.

In general, betting on sports is becoming more popular as more states legalize it. The number of sportsbook app users has doubled over the past two years, according to GWS.

Stevens says the increase in popularity is good for Las Vegas because they’re seeing more people wanting to enjoy the game with family and friends in local resorts- especially after the pandemic.

Stevens says Circa has also hosted a handful of one-on-one events for women to help them feel more comfortable in the sports betting world.

“Now more and more people are hearing about teams, hearing about players, developing opinions on who their favorite teams are or least favorite teams are, and its opening the door for a lot of people to make their first sports bets,” Stevens said.

After being asked for tips for a first-time sports better, Stevens said to start by betting on the team or the total.

“I would recommend people do that for the first ten bets or the first ten times they go out. Pick one or two teams, don’t let it impact your lifestyle where it’s going to change where you’re going the next day or change what you’re having for dinner,” Stevens added.

Stevens said he expects it to be a busy sports season ahead, so making reservations ahead of time is encouraged.