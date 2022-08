LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation."

Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.

It was the second most impacted metro by this "National Employment Trend."

The study states Las Vegas had an employment change of 9 percent between May 2021 to May 2022.

Number one on the list was Atlantic City, New Jersey.