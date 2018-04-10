Study: Nevada among worst states for millennials

Millennials often get a bad rap but in certain states, they have other things going against them.

According to a study from WalletHub, Nevada is the 4th worst state for millennials, looking at all 50 states and the District of Columbia -- the latter ranking the best state for millennials. The states that ranked lower than Nevada include Mississippi, West Virginia and New Mexico.

While the Silver State ranks 26th for the percentage of millennials living with parents, the homeownership rate is 44th. The housing cost in Nevada ranks 30th overall.

Nevada is one spot away from the bottom of the list for education and health for millennials at 50th.

Meanwhile, Nevada is near the middle of the pack for average monthly earnings, ranking 30th but the millennial unemployment rate is 42nd. The number of insured millennials also ranks 46th.