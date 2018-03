A study found that Nevada is one of the top states most affected by President Trump tax reform.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranked 5th overall with middle-income and high-income families the most affected at No. 2 and No. 7, respectively. Nevada’s low-income families will be less affected, with WalletHub ranking them No. 37.

Alaska is most the state most impacted by tax reform with middle-income families ranking 1st, high-income families 8th and low-income families 44th.

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia is the 4th most affected state by tax reform but No. 1 for its low-income families.

West Virginia was found to be the least affected state.