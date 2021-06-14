Watch
Study: More workers feeling burnout with pandemic impacts

If you're feeling burned out, you are not alone. A new study shows more of the workforce is feeling the impacts of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're feeling burned out, you are not alone. A new study shows more of the workforce is feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

And experts say there are different ways to cope.

A Robert Half study shows 39% of workers are feeling burnout - up from the 25% in 2020. As a lot of people didn't touch their vacation days last year.

But the market is shifting.

Phil Blair, an executive officer at Manpower, says with companies now frantically hiring it's a good time for employees to weigh their options.

He says now is the time to negotiate for change and for those re-entering the workforce, it's also the time to know your worth.

